Caroline Herring is an American folk and country singer, songwriter and musician. Born in Canton, Mississippi, Herring now lives in Decatur with her husband and two children. She started singing professionally when she was a graduate student at the Center for the Study of Southern Culture at the University of Mississippi. While there she co-founded Thacker Mountain Radio, a literary and musical hour broadcast from Square Books in Oxford, Mississippi, and still syndicated on Mississippi Public Radio. Herring began her solo career when she moved to Austin, Texas, in 1999. She has released six commercial albums, starting with her 2001 debut Twilight, which earned her 2001-2002 Best New Artist award at the SXSW Austin Music Awards. In 2012 Texas Music magazine named Twilight in its Top 50 Essential Texas Albums list. Her 2003 album Wellspring includes the song "Mistress," which the Atlanta Journal-Constitution listed as one of the Top 100 Songs About the South. Texas Music magazine included "Mistress" in its 2012 listing of the Top 50 Classic Texas Songs in recorded history.