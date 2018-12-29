Devon SprouleBorn 23 April 1982
Devon Sproule
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf4k.jpg
1982-04-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e5ec73d-cfee-4fe1-bed4-7f5f55259334
Devon Sproule Biography (Wikipedia)
Devon Sproule (born 23 April 1982) is a folk and indie rock singer-songwriter and musician based in Charlottesville, Virginia. She shared the prestigious ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award for 2009 with Oren Lavie. She is married to fellow musician, and music producer, Paul Curreri.
After birth of their daughter in 2016, Sproule returned to touring with the release of The Gold String in early 2017.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Devon Sproule Tracks
Nobody Loves You (feat. Devon Sproule)
Invitation To Love
Nobody Loves You (feat. Devon Sproule)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Nobody Loves You (feat. Devon Sproule)
Performer
Last played on
Don't Hurry For Heaven
Devon Sproule
Don't Hurry For Heaven
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Don't Hurry For Heaven
Last played on
Keep Your Silver Shined
Devon Sproule
Keep Your Silver Shined
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Keep Your Silver Shined
Last played on
The Rumble And The Tremor
Warm Digits
The Rumble And The Tremor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wnxtj.jpglink
The Rumble And The Tremor
Last played on
Julie (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
Devon Sproule
Julie (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Julie (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
Last played on
Ain't That The Way (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
Devon Sproule
Ain't That The Way (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Don't Hurry for Heaven (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
Devon Sproule
Don't Hurry for Heaven (6 Music Session, 13 Oct 2009)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Weirdo
Devon Sproule
Weirdo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Weirdo
Last played on
Old Virginia Block
Devon Sproule
Old Virginia Block
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Old Virginia Block
Last played on
The Gold String (6Music Session for Marc Riley 040417)
Devon Sproule
The Gold String (6Music Session for Marc Riley 040417)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Superstar (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 4 Apr 2017)
Devon Sproule
Superstar (6 Music Marc Riley Session, 4 Apr 2017)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
More Together
Devon Sproule
More Together
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
More Together
Last played on
More Together (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 040417)
Devon Sproule
More Together (6 Music Session for Marc Riley 040417)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Listen to This
Devon Sproule
Listen to This
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Listen to This
Last played on
Gold String
Devon Sproule
Gold String
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Gold String
Last played on
You Can't Help It - 6 Music Session 01/10/2013
Devon Sproule
You Can't Help It - 6 Music Session 01/10/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Heidihido - 6 Music Session 01/10/2013
Devon Sproule
Heidihido - 6 Music Session 01/10/2013
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Heidihido - 6 Music Session 01/10/2013
Last played on
The Weeping Willow
Devon Sproule
The Weeping Willow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
The Weeping Willow
Last played on
Jana
Devon Sproule
Jana
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf4k.jpglink
Jana
Last played on
