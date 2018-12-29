Devon Sproule (born 23 April 1982) is a folk and indie rock singer-songwriter and musician based in Charlottesville, Virginia. She shared the prestigious ASCAP Foundation Sammy Cahn Award for 2009 with Oren Lavie. She is married to fellow musician, and music producer, Paul Curreri.

After birth of their daughter in 2016, Sproule returned to touring with the release of The Gold String in early 2017.