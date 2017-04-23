Thomas de HartmannBorn 21 September 1885. Died 28 March 1956
Thomas de Hartmann
1885-09-21
Thomas de Hartmann Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Alexandrovich de Hartmann (Russian: Фома́ Алекса́ндрович Га́ртман; September 21, 1885 – March 28, 1956) was a Russian composer and prominent student and collaborator of George Gurdjieff.
Thomas de Hartmann Tracks
Gurdjieff: Orthodox Hymn For a Midnight Service
Thomas de Hartmann
Gurdjieff: Orthodox Hymn For a Midnight Service
Easter Hymn
Thomas de Hartmann
Easter Hymn
Easter Hymn
Last played on
Journey To Inaccessible Places
G. I. Gurdjieff, Thomas de Hartmann & Elan Sicroff
Journey To Inaccessible Places
Journey To Inaccessible Places
Performer
Last played on
Hymn for Christmas Day No. 1
Thomas de Hartmann
Hymn for Christmas Day No. 1
Essene Hymn
Thomas de Hartmann
Essene Hymn
Essene Hymn
Performer
Last played on
Guedjieff
Thomas de Hartmann
Guedjieff
Guedjieff
Last played on
Hymn to the Endless Creator
Thomas de Hartmann
Hymn to the Endless Creator
Hymn to the Endless Creator
Last played on
