Mike MyersComedian. Born 25 May 1963
Mike Myers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963-05-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e50603f-15ba-455b-bd56-50da7b4d433b
Mike Myers Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael John Myers OC (born May 25, 1963) is a Canadian actor, comedian, screenwriter, and film producer. He is known for his run as a performer on Saturday Night Live from 1989 to 1995, and for playing the title roles in the Wayne's World, Austin Powers, and Shrek films. He made his directorial debut with the documentary Supermensch: The Legend of Shep Gordon (2013) and had a small role in Quentin Tarantino's Inglourious Basterds (2009).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mike Myers Tracks
Sort by
Mike Myers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist