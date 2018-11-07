Jozef de BeenhouwerBelgian pianist. Born 26 March 1948
Jozef de Beenhouwer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1948-03-26
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e504f26-d9a8-475c-a601-759c9a33559d
Jozef de Beenhouwer Biography (Wikipedia)
Jozef De Beenhouwer (born Brasschaat, Belgium, March 26, 1948) is a Belgian (Flemish) pianist, music teacher and musicologist.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jozef de Beenhouwer Tracks
Sort by
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
Paul Gilson
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Suite Nocturne, d'apres Aloysius Bertrand
Last played on
Impromptu in G major, Op.9, 'Souvenir de Vienne'
Clara Schumann
Impromptu in G major, Op.9, 'Souvenir de Vienne'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Impromptu in G major, Op.9, 'Souvenir de Vienne'
Last played on
Scherzo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
Clara Schumann
Scherzo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Scherzo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
Last played on
Andante espressivo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
Clara Schumann
Andante espressivo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Andante espressivo (Quatre pièces fugitives, Op 15)
Last played on
4 Pieces Fugitives Op.15
Clara Schumann
4 Pieces Fugitives Op.15
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
4 Pieces Fugitives Op.15
Last played on
Impromptu in G, Op 9 ('Souvenir de Vienne') [1838]
Clara Schumann
Impromptu in G, Op 9 ('Souvenir de Vienne') [1838]
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Impromptu in G, Op 9 ('Souvenir de Vienne') [1838]
Last played on
Variations On A Theme Of Robert Schumann In F Sharp Minor Op.20 For Piano
Clara Schumann
Variations On A Theme Of Robert Schumann In F Sharp Minor Op.20 For Piano
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Soirees Musicales, Op.6 For Piano [1834-6}; No 1, Toccatina in A minor
Clara Schumann
Soirees Musicales, Op.6 For Piano [1834-6}; No 1, Toccatina in A minor
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Polonaise No 3 in D major, Op 1
Clara Schumann
Polonaise No 3 in D major, Op 1
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Polonaise No 3 in D major, Op 1
Last played on
Soiree Musicales
Clara Schumann
Soiree Musicales
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br45t.jpglink
Soiree Musicales
Last played on
Back to artist