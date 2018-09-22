Harper James Simon (born September 7, 1972) is an American singer-songwriter, guitarist and producer. His music has appeared on several albums and in film and television shows. He is the son of musician Paul Simon and his first wife, Peggy Harper. In 2010 he released his critically lauded self-titled solo album, which Rolling Stone called "a gorgeous collection of vintage-sounding country-folk tunes." In its review of the album, American Songwriter called Harper "a real star in the making."

As a solo artist, Simon has appeared as a musical guest on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Late Night with David Letterman, Jimmy Kimmel Live, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, NPR's Morning Edition, NPR'S World Cafe and the French variety show Taratata. He has been featured in the magazines Purple, Paper, Mojo, Uncut, Clash and Rolling Stone and was on the cover of the French music magazine Les Inrockuptibles.

Division Street, Simon's second solo album, was released March 2013.