The Son(s)NOT "The Sons". Formed 2009
The Son(s)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2009
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e4eb3c2-f57a-43b5-91c1-dcaaa6c8cbc1
The Son(s) Tracks
Sort by
The Long Fuse
The Son(s)
The Long Fuse
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Long Fuse
Last played on
Krautrotica
The Son(s)
Krautrotica
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Krautrotica
Last played on
Mississippi
The Son(s)
Mississippi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mississippi
Last played on
Paint Eyes on Your Eyelids
The Son(s)
Paint Eyes on Your Eyelids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paint Eyes on Your Eyelids
Last played on
Death With Castanets
The Son(s)
Death With Castanets
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Death With Castanets
Last played on
Polaroids
The Son(s)
Polaroids
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polaroids
Last played on
If I Hear You Talk Apostrophes Again...
The Son(s)
If I Hear You Talk Apostrophes Again...
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roaring Round The House
The Son(s)
Roaring Round The House
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roaring Round The House
Last played on
Don't Stick Around Longer Than You Have The Stomach For
The Son(s)
Don't Stick Around Longer Than You Have The Stomach For
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar
The Son(s)
Radar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Radar
Last played on
Dogs, Boys & Men
The Son(s)
Dogs, Boys & Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dogs, Boys & Men
Last played on
Sold Down The River
The Son(s)
Sold Down The River
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Belong To No One
The Son(s)
You Belong To No One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Belong To No One
Last played on
The Son(s) Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist