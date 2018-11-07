FKA twigsBritish electro-pop artist. Born 16 January 1988
FKA twigs Biography (Wikipedia)
Tahliah Debrett Barnett (born 16 January 1988), known professionally as FKA Twigs (stylised as FKA twigs), is an English singer, songwriter, and dancer. Raised in Gloucestershire, she became a backup dancer after moving to South London when she was 17 years old. She made her musical debut with the extended plays EP1 (2012) and EP2 (2013).
Her debut studio album, LP1, was released in August 2014 to critical acclaim, peaking at number 16 on the UK Albums Chart and number 30 on the US Billboard 200. It was later nominated for the 2014 Mercury Prize. She released the M3LL155X EP in 2015 to further critical praise. Her work has been described as "genre-bending", drawing on various genres including electronic music, trip hop, R&B, and avant-garde.
FKA twigs Tracks
Two Weeks
Lights On
F Sleep (feat. FKA twigs)
Weak Spot
Hide
Good To Love
Pendulum
Weh Dem A Do
A Warm Place x Closer (Henry Saiz Bootleg)
Video Girl
Numbers
How's That
Mothercreep
Ultraviolet
Closer
Two Weeks (Justin Martin Afterhours Rework)
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2015
Live Lounge: FKA twigs
Zane Lowe Sessions: FKA twigs
