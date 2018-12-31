PeachUK electro trio (known as Peach Union in the US). Formed 1995. Disbanded 1998
Peach
1995
Peach Biography (Wikipedia)
Peach (known as Peach Union in the United States) was a British pop/dance/electronic trio formed in London in 1995. The band had several singles in the mid to late 1990s. They are best known for the 1997 hit "On My Own".
Peach Tracks
Silky (Original Remix)
Silky (Original Remix)
On My Own
On My Own
