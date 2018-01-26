Annie Fortescue HarrisonBorn 1850. Died 12 February 1944
1850
Annie Fortescue Harrison Biography (Wikipedia)
Annie Jessie Fortescue Harrison (30 December 1848 – 12 February 1944), also known as Annie, Lady Hill and Lady Arthur Hill, was an English composer of songs and piano pieces.
She was born in Calcutta, British India, the daughter of James Fortescue Harrison, MP of Kilmarnock. In 1865, they moved to Crawley Down, Sussex, where her father built a mansion called Down Park. In 1877, she married Lord Arthur Hill, who had been a widower. They had one daughter.
Two of her piano instrumentals are:
Two of her operettas are:
Her most popular song was "In the Gloaming" (1877), with lyrics by Meta Orred.
In the Gloaming
