A native of Ljubljana, he studied music in that city before heading to Prague in 1932; among his teachers were Pavel Šivic, Josef Suk, and Alois Hába. He later taught at the Ljubljana Academy of Music. He was father of the mezzo-soprano Marjana Lipovšek.

