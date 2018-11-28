Marijan LipovšekBorn 26 January 1910. Died 25 December 1995
1910-01-26
Marijan Lipovšek Biography (Wikipedia)
Marijan Lipovšek (Ljubljana 26 January, 1910 – 25 December, 1995) was a Slovenian composer, pianist, and teacher.
A native of Ljubljana, he studied music in that city before heading to Prague in 1932; among his teachers were Pavel Šivic, Josef Suk, and Alois Hába. He later taught at the Ljubljana Academy of Music. He was father of the mezzo-soprano Marjana Lipovšek.
Marijan Lipovšek Tracks
Second Suite for Strings
Last played on
