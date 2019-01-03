The Wailers BandFormed 11 May 1981
The Wailers Band
1981-05-11
The Wailers Band Biography (Wikipedia)
The Wailers Band are a reggae band formed by the remaining members of Bob Marley & the Wailers, following the death of Bob Marley in 1981.
The Wailers Band Tracks
Buffalo Soldier
Bob Marley
Buffalo Soldier
Buffalo Soldier
Could You Be Loved
Bob Marley
Could You Be Loved
Could You Be Loved
Three Little Birds
Bob Marley
Three Little Birds
Three Little Birds
Jamming
Bob Marley
Jamming
Jamming
One Love / People Get Ready
Bob Marley
One Love / People Get Ready
One Love / People Get Ready
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-29T06:51:13
29
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-07T06:51:13
7
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
