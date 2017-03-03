Naughty BoyBritish songwriter, record producer, musician and rapper. Born 1985
Shahid Khan (Urdu: شاهد خان; born 1 January 1985), known by his stage name Naughty Boy, is an English DJ, record producer, songwriter, and Musician. In 2012, Shahid Khan signed a three–year publishing deal with Sony ATV, as well as a recording contract to release one album under Virgin EMI Records. Shahid Khan launched himself as a record producer under the moniker "Naughty Boy" and runs his own production company called Naughty Boy Recordings.
He has produced two records for UK rappers Chipmunk and Wiley, both featuring Emeli Sandé. Naughty Boy and Sandé later formed a writing and production partnership, leading to Sandé landing her own record deal with Virgin and EMI. Sandé went on to be named the Critics Choice for the 2012 BRIT Awards, and release her debut album Our Version of Events (2012), a record co-written and produced with Naughty Boy. Shahid Khan spent the 2011 and 2012 working on records for Leona Lewis, JLS, Cheryl, Jennifer Hudson, Alesha Dixon and Tinie Tempah, among others.
