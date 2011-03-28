David HughesUK pop & opera star. Born 11 October 1925. Died 19 October 1972
David Hughes
1925-10-11
David Hughes Biography (Wikipedia)
David Hughes (born Geoffrey Paddison; 11 October 1925 – 19 October 1972) was an English pop and opera singer.
David Hughes Tracks
By The Fountains Of Rome (with Wally Stott, his Orchestra & Chorus)
David Hughes
By The Fountains Of Rome (with Wally Stott, his Orchestra & Chorus)
Kiss of Fire
David Hughes
Kiss of Fire
Kiss of Fire
Past BBC Events
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
1972-08-03T06:20:00
3
Aug
1972
Proms 1972: Prom 13
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1965: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
1965-08-16T06:20:00
16
Aug
1965
Proms 1965: Prom 26
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1964: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1964-08-17T06:20:00
17
Aug
1964
Proms 1964: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
