Virginia O'Brien
Born 18 April 1919. Died 16 January 2001
Virginia O’Brien
1919-04-18
Virginia O’Brien Biography (Wikipedia)
Virginia Lee O'Brien (April 18, 1919 – January 16, 2001) was an American actress, singer, and radio personality known for her comedic roles in Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer musicals of the 1940s.
Virginia O’Brien Tracks
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
Virginia O’Brien
Life Upon The Wicked Stage
