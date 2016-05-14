audiomachineFormed August 2005
audiomachine
2005-08
audiomachine Biography (Wikipedia)
Audiomachine is a production music company based in Los Angeles, California. The company was founded by Paul Dinletir and Carol Sovinski in August 2005, producing music composed by Paul Dinletir and Kevin Rix.
Whisper of Wonders
audiomachine
Whisper of Wonders
Whisper of Wonders
Reaching
audiomachine
Reaching
Reaching
Whispered Truth
audiomachine
Whispered Truth
Whispered Truth
Army of Kings
audiomachine
Army of Kings
Path to Freedom
audiomachine
Path to Freedom
Army of Music
audiomachine
Army of Music
