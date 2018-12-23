Red Sky JulyFormed 2009
Red Sky July Biography (Wikipedia)
Red Sky July are a band consisting of husband and wife Ally Mcerlaine (ex-Texas) and Shelly Poole (ex-Alisha’s Attic) along with Charity Hair (The Alice Band and The Ailerons). They are influenced by alt country and Americana. They have released four albums since their formation in 2009.
Red Sky July Tracks
Save Christmas Day For Me
Beth Nielsen Chapman
Last played on
Red Sky July
Last played on
White Christmas
Red Sky July
Last played on
Sway
Red Sky July
Last played on
The Truth & The Lie
Red Sky July
Last played on
Jet Trails
Red Sky July
Last played on
Walking Country Song
Red Sky July
Last played on
House of Cards (Live In Session)
Red Sky July
Last played on
House of Cards
Red Sky July
Last played on
Dodge
Red Sky July
Last played on
Taking Myself Back
Red Sky July
Last played on
Earthwards
Red Sky July
Last played on
Earth Woods (Live in Session)
Red Sky July
Last played on
Morning Song
Red Sky July
Last played on
Voyager
Red Sky July
Last played on
The Truth And The Lie (REMIX)
Red Sky July
Last played on
Strathconon
Red Sky July
Last played on
1972 Onwards
Red Sky July
Last played on
Evening Song
Red Sky July
Last played on
