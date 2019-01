Red Sky July are a band consisting of husband and wife Ally Mcerlaine (ex-Texas) and Shelly Poole (ex-Alisha’s Attic) along with Charity Hair (The Alice Band and The Ailerons). They are influenced by alt country and Americana. They have released four albums since their formation in 2009.

