14 Iced Bears were a British indie pop band associated with the C86 music scene. Formed in Brighton in 1985, by Rob Sekula and Nick Emery the band featured a shifting line-up of musicians across their seven-year existence, centred on songwriter and vocalist Rob Sekula and guitarist/songwriter Kevin Canham. Their jangly indie pop was characterised by a fuzzy protopunk-influenced guitar sound, and saw them receive modest critical acclaim in Britain's music press as well as prompting disc jockey John Peel to recruit them to record a couple of sessions for his programme on BBC radio. The group released a handful of singles, including "Come Get Me" on the influential Sarah label, and two full-length albums: the eponymous 14 Iced Bears (1988), and Wonder (1991).

They reformed in 2010 and toured the US east coast, the US west coast in 2011, as well as some concerts in London, including a John Peel night with Vic Godard, Viv Albertine and the TV Personalities. Rob Sekula announced from the stage of Indietracks Festival 2012 on 7 July that their set had been their first at an outdoor festival. In July 2013, they released a 2-CD retrospective of their total output "Hold On Inside" on Cherry Red records. The month previously, their track "Balloon Song" was included in the comprehensive 80s indie compilation CD "Scared to Get Happy", which featured bands such as The Stone Roses, Primal Scream and The Jesus and Mary Chain (Cherry Red records).