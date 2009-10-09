Zimmers HoleFormed 1991
Zimmers Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e3c1562-c498-44f0-9fcf-fa97f2e4d396
Zimmers Hole Biography (Wikipedia)
Zimmers Hole is a Canadian heavy metal band from Vancouver. The band formed in 1991, and features former Strapping Young Lad members Byron Stroud, Jed Simon and Gene Hoglan, along with vocalist Chris Valagao.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Zimmers Hole Tracks
Sort by
When You Were Shouting At The Devil We Were In League With Satan
Zimmers Hole
When You Were Shouting At The Devil We Were In League With Satan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zimmers Hole Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist