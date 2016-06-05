Jah LionBorn 29 August 1947. Died 12 June 1999
Jah Lion
1947-08-29
Jah Lion Biography (Wikipedia)
Jah Lloyd, aka Jah Lion, The Black Lion of Judah, and Jah Ali (born Patrick Lloyd Francis, 29 August 1947, died 12 June 1999) was a Jamaican reggae singer, deejay and producer.
Jah Lion Tracks
Soldier And Police War
Soldier And Police War
Colombia Colly
Colombia Colly
Bad Luck Natty
Bad Luck Natty
