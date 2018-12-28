Boys of the Lough
Boys of the Lough
The Boys of the Lough is a Scottish-Irish Celtic music band active since the 1970s.
The Dying Year
The Mummer's Jig / Christmas Eve
Nuair A Rainig Mi 'M Baile
The Christ Child's Lullaby
The Wexford Carol
The Gold Ring (Jigs)
Welcoming Paddy Home
The Tombigee Waltz / The Ennis March
When Sick Is It Tea You Want? / Donegal Highland / Johnny McIljohn's No. 1 / Johnny McIljohn's No. 2
To Welcome Paddy Home
The Curragh Races Polka / John Walsh's No.1 / Dawley's Polka
Boston Burgler
A Da Ships Are Sailin'
The Mickey Dam (Thurso Folk Festival, 1977)
A Da Ships Are Sailin'/Shelder Geo/Tame Her When Da Snaw Comes (Thurso Folk Festival, 1977)
Fill Fill A Run O
The Leitrim Queen
The Melodeon Reel / The Cottage In The Grove / The Morning Dew
Sheebeg and Sheemore / The Boy in the Gap / McMahon's Reel
Da Smugglers
The Cavan Road
When Sick Is It Tea You Want?/ Donegal Highland/ Johnny McIljohn's No. 1
The Boys Of The Lough / Kathleen Maree / The Bag Of Potatoes / Peggy McGrath
The Boston Burglar
Coinnle an Linbh Iosa
That Night In Bethlehem (Dun Oiche Ud I mBeithil)
Leaving Glasgow / The Killarney Boys of Pleasure
Chase Her Through The Garden
Da Cold Nights O' Winter / Da Blue Yow / Da Spirit O' Whiskey
