The Portsmouth SinfoniaFormed 1970. Disbanded 1980
The Portsmouth Sinfonia
1970
The Portsmouth Sinfonia Biography (Wikipedia)
The Portsmouth Sinfonia was an orchestra founded by a group of students at the Portsmouth School of Art in England, in 1970. The Sinfonia was generally open to anyone and ended up drawing players that were either people without musical training or, if they were musicians, ones that chose to play an instrument that was entirely new to them. Among the founding members was one of their teachers, English composer Gavin Bryars. The orchestra started as a one-off, tongue-in-cheek performance art ensemble but became a cultural phenomenon over the following ten years, with concerts, record albums, a film and a hit single. They last performed publicly in 1979.
The Portsmouth Sinfonia Tracks
The William Tell Overture (Theme From The Lone Ranger)
Classical Muddly
Classical Muddly
Last played on
Classical Massacre Formerly Classical Muddley
Also sprach Zarathustra
In The Hall Of The Mountain King
Hallelujah Chorus (feat. The Portsmouth Sinfonia & Ken Robison)
George Frideric Handel
Hallelujah Chorus (feat. The Portsmouth Sinfonia & Ken Robison)
Last played on
The Classical Muddley
The Classical Muddley
Last played on
The Hallelujah Chorus (excerpt)
