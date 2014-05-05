Naya Marie Rivera (born January 12, 1987) is an American actress and singer. She began her career as a child actress and model, appearing in national television commercials before landing the role of Hillary Winston on the short-lived CBS sitcom The Royal Family at the age of 4 (1991–1992), for which she received a nomination for a Young Artist Award. After a series of recurring television roles and guest spots as a teenager, Rivera received her breakthrough role as an adult as Santana Lopez on the Fox television series Glee (2009–2015), for which she received nominations for numerous accolades. She was signed to Columbia Records as a solo artist in 2011 and released a single in 2013, "Sorry", featuring rapper Big Sean.

Rivera made her feature film debut as Vera in the horror film At the Devil's Door (2014), and recurred as Blanca on the third season of the Lifetime television series Devious Maids in 2015. In 2016, she published a memoir with TarcherPerigee, Sorry Not Sorry: Dreams, Mistakes, and Growing Up.