Chris Cowie
1969
Chris Cowie Biography
Chris Cowie (born 1969) is a producer and DJ from Aberdeen, Scotland. Growing up on a council estate Cowie has gained mainstream and underground fame through his music and his DJ and live performances. He launched the record labels Hook Recordings and Bellboy Records in 1991. In 2001 he released the album Best Behavior.
