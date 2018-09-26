Lorine Zineb Noka Talhaoui (born 16 October 1983), known professionally as Loreen, is a Swedish pop singer and music producer. Representing Sweden, she won the Eurovision Song Contest 2012 in Baku, with her entry "Euphoria". The song reached number one in several countries, including Germany and Sweden. At the Eurovision Song Contest 2013 in Malmö, she sang as the opening act in the first semi-final and as the interval act in the grand final.

Interested in becoming a musician, Loreen took part in the Idol 2004 television competition, finishing fourth. The following year she released her first single, "The Snake", with the band Rob'n'Raz and became a television presenter on TV400. While working as a segment producer and director for several Swedish reality TV shows, she entered Melodifestivalen 2011 with the song "My Heart Is Refusing Me", which became a Top 10 hit in Sweden. She also had Top 20 hits in Sweden with the singles "Crying Out Your Name" (2012) and "Statements" (2017).