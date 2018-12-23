The GayladsFormed 1963. Disbanded 1973
The Gaylads
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1963
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e1fe156-5320-417a-8d35-eb0710b51190
The Gaylads Biography (Wikipedia)
The Gaylads are a Jamaican vocal group. They were one of the top rocksteady vocal groups active in Jamaica between 1963 and 1973.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Gaylads Tracks
Sort by
We Three Kings
The Gaylads
We Three Kings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
We Three Kings
Last played on
Soul Sister
The Gaylads
Soul Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Soul Sister
Last played on
(God Loves You) Soul Sister
The Gaylads
(God Loves You) Soul Sister
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
(God Loves You) Soul Sister
Last played on
Over The Rainbow's End
The Gaylads
Over The Rainbow's End
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Over The Rainbow's End
Last played on
Tears From My Eyes
The Gaylads
Tears From My Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tears From My Eyes
Last played on
There's A Fire
The Gaylads
There's A Fire
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There's A Fire
Last played on
Looking for a girl
The Gaylads
Looking for a girl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Looking for a girl
Last played on
Africa
The Gaylads
Africa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa
Last played on
ABC Rock Steady
The Gaylads
ABC Rock Steady
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ABC Rock Steady
Last played on
Young Gifted and Black
The Gaylads
Young Gifted and Black
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Young Gifted and Black
Last played on
I Need Your Loving
The Gaylads
I Need Your Loving
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Need Your Loving
Last played on
The Gaylads Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist