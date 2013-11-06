New KingdomFormed 1987
New Kingdom
1987
New Kingdom Biography
New Kingdom was an American rap rock group from New York City consisting of Jason 'Nosaj' Furlow, Sebastian Laws, and Scotty Hard. Formed in 1987, New Kingdom was known for its psychedelic, funk, and blues-influenced style and abstract lyricism. The duo released two albums on Gee Street Records in 1992 and 1996.
New Kingdom Tracks
If Unicorns Were Horses
New Kingdom
If Unicorns Were Horses
If Unicorns Were Horses
Mexico or Bust
New Kingdom
Mexico or Bust
Mexico or Bust
