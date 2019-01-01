Paula Seling (, born 25 December 1978) is a Romanian singer, songwriter, record producer, DJ, and television personality. Raised in Baia Mare, she attended Gheorghe Șincai National College and later moved to Bucharest to pursue a career in music.

She has released more than thirteen albums (including three Christmas albums) and over twenty singles, including two top-ten hits in the Romanian Top 100, a minor European hit which entered the charts in Finland and Norway, as well as the UK Singles Chart, and held a good position on Starcount the worldwide chart of popularity.

Paula is trilingual and speaks, writes and performs in French, English and Romanian; additionally, she performs in Italian. She has also provided the Romanian voice in Cars 2, for Holley Shiftwell. She is an outspoken supporter of personal freedom, individual rights and human rights.

Paula represented Romania in the Eurovision Song Contest 2010, together with Ovidiu Cernăuțeanu, with the song "Playing with Fire". They finished third in the finals. She then participated in Dansez Pentru Tine (Romanian "Dancing with the Stars") where she finished third. Starting October 2011, Seling was a juror and mentor in the Romanian X Factor. In 2011 she collaborated with Al Bano and Plan D. In 2011/2012 she sang a song called "I'll Show You" with Alexander Rybak. The song, written by Rybak, premiered on 30 May 2012.