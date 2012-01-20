PlushLiam Hayes
Plush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e1f2d3f-21ac-4223-aac6-70cda148cf66
Plush Biography (Wikipedia)
Liam Hayes, professionally known as Plush since 1992 is an American songwriter and performer, originally from Chicago, Illinois, United States.
His discography includes three critically acclaimed records: More You Becomes You (1998), Fed (2002), and Bright Penny (2009). In 2000, Hayes appeared as himself performing "Soaring and Boring" in the film High Fidelity.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Plush Tracks
Sort by
The Party #1
Plush
The Party #1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Party #1
Last played on
Greyhound Bus Station
Plush
Greyhound Bus Station
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Greyhound Bus Station
Last played on
Plush Links
Back to artist