Nebula are an American rock band, formed by guitarist Eddie Glass and drummer Ruben Romano upon departing Fu Manchu in 1997. Mark Abshire soon joined as the band's original bassist. Nebula went on a hiatus in early 2010 and reformed in 2017.

Abshire remained with the band until the recording of Atomic Ritual (2003) which was produced by Chris Goss of Kyuss fame. Dennis Wilson & Simon Moon (Eddie Glass) stepped in as bassists until a more permanent replacement was found in Tom Davies. Atomic Ritual was released to warm critical praise, with AMG calling Nebula a "hard-working power trio [that] sounds like it has been hanging out in the garage since 1973, blissfully unaware of the changing world outside. Which is definitely to its benefit". [1] Rob Oswald replaced founding member Ruben Romano on drums in 2007.

In August 2009, Adam Kriney, formerly of La Otracina, was recruited to replace departing drummer Oswald, though he too announced his departure in January 2010 and was replaced by Jimmy Sweet. In early 2010, Nebula announced that it was going on an indefinite hiatus. Glass later explained that "things started getting a bit rough with the touring and I got sick of it", though Nebula were merely "taking a break for a while" and not breaking up.