Boo Boo DavisBorn 4 November 1943
Boo Boo Davis
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1943-11-04
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e1d72a2-ad08-4e9b-8c04-00c20deda58a
Boo Boo Davis Biography (Wikipedia)
James "Boo Boo" Davis (born November 4, 1943) is an American electric blues musician. Davis is one of the few remaining blues musicians who gained experience singing the blues in the Mississippi Delta, having sung to help pass the time while picking the cotton fields.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Boo Boo Davis Tracks
Sort by
Don't Drink And Drive
Boo Boo Davis
Don't Drink And Drive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Drink And Drive
Last played on
Ain't Gotta Dime
Boo Boo Davis
Ain't Gotta Dime
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ain't Gotta Dime
Last played on
I'm Comin Home
Boo Boo Davis
I'm Comin Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Comin Home
Last played on
Boo Boo Davis Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist