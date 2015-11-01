Shea NormanBorn 2 November 1971. Died 26 October 2017
Shea Norman
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-11-02
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1e183b5d-b3d4-41af-ac37-ca8fce423cd3
Shea Norman Biography (Wikipedia)
Minister Alen VonShea Norman (November 2, 1971 – October 26, 2017), who went by the stage name Shea Norman, was an American gospel musician. He started his music career, in 2004, with the release of My Heart Depends on You, by Verity Records. This would be his breakthrough release upon the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. The song, "'Tis So Sweet", was placed on the WOW Gospel 2005.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Shea Norman Tracks
Sort by
My Heart Depends On You
Shea Norman
My Heart Depends On You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Heart Depends On You
Last played on
Shea Norman Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist