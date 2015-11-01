Minister Alen VonShea Norman (November 2, 1971 – October 26, 2017), who went by the stage name Shea Norman, was an American gospel musician. He started his music career, in 2004, with the release of My Heart Depends on You, by Verity Records. This would be his breakthrough release upon the Billboard Gospel Albums chart. The song, "'Tis So Sweet", was placed on the WOW Gospel 2005.