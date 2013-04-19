MC SniperBorn 8 February 1979
MC Sniper Biography (Wikipedia)
Kim Jung-yoo (Korean: 김정유, born February 8, 1979), better known as MC Sniper (Korean: MC 스나이퍼), is a South Korean rapper. He is known for writing controversial lyrics that challenge social injustice and mainstream society. He was a contestant on Show Me the Money and a producer on both seasons of Tribe of Hip Hop. He released his first album, So Sniper..., on May 17, 2002.
MC Sniper Tracks
