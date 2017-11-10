Angus StoneBorn 27 April 1986
Angus Stone
1986-04-27
Angus Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Angus Stone (born 27 April 1986) is an Australian folk singer-songwriter and record producer-engineer. He is the brother half of duo Angus & Julia Stone. His debut solo album, Smoking Gun, was issued in April 2009 under the pseudonym Lady of the Sunshine, and reached the top 50 on the ARIA Albums Chart. His second solo album, Broken Brights, was issued on 13 July 2012 and peaked at No. 2.
Angus Stone Tracks
Oakwood
Angus Stone
Oakwood
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Oakwood
Last played on
Mango Tree
Angus Stone
Mango Tree
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Mango Tree
Last played on
Wasted
Angus Stone
Wasted
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Wasted
Last played on
Get Home
Angus Stone
Get Home
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Get Home
Last played on
Broken Brights
Angus Stone
Broken Brights
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Broken Brights
Last played on
Wooden Chair
Angus Stone
Wooden Chair
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Wooden Chair
Last played on
The Blue Door
Angus Stone
The Blue Door
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
The Blue Door
Last played on
River Love
Angus Stone
River Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
River Love
Last played on
Bird On A Buffalo
Angus Stone
Bird On A Buffalo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05vqvs9.jpglink
Bird On A Buffalo
Last played on
