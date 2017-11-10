Angus Stone (born 27 April 1986) is an Australian folk singer-songwriter and record producer-engineer. He is the brother half of duo Angus & Julia Stone. His debut solo album, Smoking Gun, was issued in April 2009 under the pseudonym Lady of the Sunshine, and reached the top 50 on the ARIA Albums Chart. His second solo album, Broken Brights, was issued on 13 July 2012 and peaked at No. 2.