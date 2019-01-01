Beppe WolgersBorn 10 November 1928. Died 6 August 1986
Beppe Wolgers Biography (Wikipedia)
John Bertil "Beppe" Wolgers (10 November 1928 – 6 August 1986) was a Swedish author, poet, translator, lyricist, actor, entertainer and artist.
