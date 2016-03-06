Jackal & Hyde are a hardcore electro duo, formed in 1998 by partners Scott Weiser (of Dynamix II), and Todd Walker. The duo aimed to combine a harder edge sound with the dance floor sensibility of Electro, Industrial and Breakbeat.

Besides their original work, Jackal & Hyde's sound has been requested for multiple remix productions including Kid Rock, No Doubt, Love & Rockets, and Genitorturers. Jackal & Hyde have released works on the label Hallucination Recordings. Their songs have been licensed for compilations by the artists such as West Bam, Andrew Weatherall, Taylor, DJ Icey, and 'Hero of Hard-core' Omar Santana.

Their 2006 album was three years in the making. Morbid Angel front man and guitarist David Vincent befriended Jackal & Hyde after hearing their work and has played/co-produced on a few tracks on the 2006 album. Gen, lead vocalist of the Genitorturers, appears on four songs on the album.

Jackal & Hyde's shows are known for visuals by Hallucination on Film. Jackal & Hyde have co-headlined with a wide variety of bands from BT, Genitorturers and Kottonmouth Kings to Prodigy, Tech N9ne and Rabbit in the Moon.