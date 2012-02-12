Out of FocusFormed 1968. Disbanded 1979
Out of Focus
1968
Out of Focus Biography (Wikipedia)
Out Of Focus is a German "Krautrock" rock fusion band of the late 1960s and 1970s.
Out of Focus Tracks
I'd Like To Be Free
Out of Focus
I'd Like To Be Free
I'd Like To Be Free
Tsajama
Out of Focus
Tsajama
Tsajama
Black Cards
Out of Focus
Black Cards
Black Cards
