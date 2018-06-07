Matt Radosevich
Matt Radosevich, also known as Matt Rad, is an American record producer, songwriter, and musician. He has worked with artists such as One Direction, Martin Garrix, Demi Lovato, Little Mix, Guy Sebastian, Lupe Fiasco, Walk the Moon, Thirty Seconds to Mars, The Hives, Boyz II Men, Chris Wallace, Pentatonix, and Dredg.
