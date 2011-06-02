Mickey HarteBorn 1973
1973
Mickey Harte Biography (Wikipedia)
Michael Joseph "Mickey Joe" Harte (born 1973), now simply known as Mickey Harte, is an Irish singer-songwriter. He represented Ireland in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2003 with the song "We've Got the World".
Mickey Harte Tracks
Not Wasting Another Day
Not Wasting Another Day
