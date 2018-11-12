Jacek KaspszykBorn 10 August 1952
Jacek Kaspszyk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05v0rj5.jpg
1952-08-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1dfdd382-adc3-4b70-94c9-a2a1ad8d56fb
Jacek Kaspszyk Biography (Wikipedia)
Jacek Kaspszyk (born August 10, 1952) is a Polish conductor and the Music and Artistic Director of the Warsaw National Philharmonic Orchestra since 2013.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacek Kaspszyk Tracks
Sort by
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op 89 for chorus and orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op 89 for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Gesang der Parzen [Song of the fates] Op 89 for chorus and orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Silesian Triptych
Witold Lutoslawski
Silesian Triptych
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8c.jpglink
Silesian Triptych
Ensemble
Last played on
Variations on a theme by Haydn Op.56a
Johannes Brahms
Variations on a theme by Haydn Op.56a
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Variations on a theme by Haydn Op.56a
Last played on
Symphony no. 3 in F major Op.90
Johannes Brahms
Symphony no. 3 in F major Op.90
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Symphony no. 3 in F major Op.90
Last played on
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
Joseph Haydn
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkby.jpglink
Concerto in E flat major H.7e.1 for trumpet and orchestra
Last played on
Piano Concerto in G - 3rd movement - Presto
Maurice Ravel
Piano Concerto in G - 3rd movement - Presto
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Piano Concerto in G - 3rd movement - Presto
Last played on
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
Emil Szymon Młynarski
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p064clj8.jpglink
Violin Concerto No. 2 in D, Op. 6 (3rd mvt)
Orchestra
Last played on
Pictures from an Exhibition (The Great Gate of Kiev)
Modest Mussorgsky
Pictures from an Exhibition (The Great Gate of Kiev)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8q.jpglink
Pictures from an Exhibition (The Great Gate of Kiev)
Last played on
Symphony No 6 in A minor, 'Tragic'
Gustav Mahler
Symphony No 6 in A minor, 'Tragic'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhv6.jpglink
Symphony No 6 in A minor, 'Tragic'
Last played on
Nanie Op.82 for chorus and orchestra
Johannes Brahms
Nanie Op.82 for chorus and orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Nanie Op.82 for chorus and orchestra
Choir
Last played on
Concerto In G Major
Maurice Ravel
Concerto In G Major
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3mr.jpglink
Concerto In G Major
Last played on
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Karol Szymanowski
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Litany To The Virgin Mary Op.59 For Soprano, Female Chorus And Orchestra
Last played on
Minuet No 1 in A major (3 Minuets for strings)
Giacomo Puccini
Minuet No 1 in A major (3 Minuets for strings)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06thl75.jpglink
Minuet No 1 in A major (3 Minuets for strings)
Last played on
Lacrymosa
Zbigniew Preisner
Lacrymosa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05v57z5.jpglink
Lacrymosa
Last played on
Symphony no. 4
Witold Lutoslawski
Symphony no. 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt8c.jpglink
Symphony no. 4
Last played on
Stabat Mater
Karol Szymanowski
Stabat Mater
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p025d3n3.jpglink
Stabat Mater
Last played on
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra. iii. Rondo
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra. iii. Rondo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra. iii. Rondo
Last played on
Piano Concerto In A Minor Op.54
Robert Schumann
Piano Concerto In A Minor Op.54
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfz9.jpglink
Piano Concerto In A Minor Op.54
Last played on
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Arnold Schoenberg
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqx0q.jpglink
Gurrelieder for soloists, chorus and orchestra - Parts 2 & 3
Narrator
Ensemble
Last played on
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
Ignacy Jan Paderewski
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p046j75f.jpglink
Piano Concerto in A minor, Op 17 (3rd mvt)
Last played on
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra
Frédéric Chopin
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdpx.jpglink
Concerto No. 1 In E Minor Op.11 For Piano And Orchestra
Last played on
Piano Quartet No 1 in G minor, Op 25 orch Schoenberg
Johannes Brahms
Piano Quartet No 1 in G minor, Op 25 orch Schoenberg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqkmb.jpglink
Piano Quartet No 1 in G minor, Op 25 orch Schoenberg
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1984: Prom 16
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efqfxj
Royal Albert Hall
1984-08-03T04:15:30
3
Aug
1984
Proms 1984: Prom 16
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist