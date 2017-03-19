Brendan Monaghan
Brendan Monaghan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1dfcc5d8-dd5f-42e9-ac20-495473e4e9dd
Brendan Monaghan Tracks
Sort by
Brendan's Air
Eimear McGeown, Barry Douglas & Brendan Monaghan
Brendan's Air
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04mq7tm.jpglink
Brendan's Air
Last played on
Faith Love and Hope
Brendan Monaghan
Faith Love and Hope
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Faith Love and Hope
Last played on
The Snow Fell Down
Brendan Monaghan
The Snow Fell Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Snow Fell Down
Last played on
The One I Left Behind
Brendan Monaghan
The One I Left Behind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The One I Left Behind
Last played on
Sweetest Kiss
Brendan Monaghan
Sweetest Kiss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweetest Kiss
Last played on
T'Was Only a Lie
Brendan Monaghan
T'Was Only a Lie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
T'Was Only a Lie
Last played on
A Friend In You
Brendan Monaghan
A Friend In You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Friend In You
Last played on
Sister's Lament
Brendan Monaghan
Sister's Lament
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sister's Lament
Last played on
I Love How You Love Me
Brendan Monaghan
I Love How You Love Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Love How You Love Me
Last played on
Back to artist