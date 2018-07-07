John HollingsworthBorn 20 March 1916. Died 29 December 1963
John Hollingsworth
1916-03-20
John Hollingsworth Biography (Wikipedia)
John Hollingsworth (20 March 1916 – 29 December 1963) was a British orchestral conductor prominent in the concert hall, the ballet and opera theatre, and the film studio. He was Sir Malcolm Sargent's assistant conductor at The Proms, where he conducted over 60 times including some world and British premieres. He also conducted at the Royal Opera and Sadlers Wells, and became associated with music for British horror films of the 1950s and early 1960s.
John Hollingsworth Tracks
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Opening Titles, "Finale and End Credits"
James Bernard, Studio Orchestra & John Hollingsworth
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Opening Titles, "Finale and End Credits"
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) Opening Titles, "Finale and End Credits"
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) - End Credits
James Bernard
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) - End Credits
Frankenstein Must Be Destroyed (1969) - End Credits
The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958) - Main Title
Leonard Salzedo, John Hollingsworth & Studio Orchestra
The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958) - Main Title
The Revenge of Frankenstein (1958) - Main Title
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Frankenstein's Lust
James Bernard, John Hollingsworth & Studio Orchestra
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Frankenstein's Lust
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Frankenstein's Lust
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Opening Titles
James Bernard, John Hollingsworth & The Festival Studio Orchestra
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Opening Titles
Frankenstein Must be Destroyed (1969) - Opening Titles
The Mikado Overture
Pineapple Poll + Sullivan/S. Robinson: Savoy Dances and overtures to Iolanthe and the Mikado. John Hollingsworth/Pro Arte Orchestra
The Mikado Overture
The Mikado Overture
Past BBC Events
Proms 1959: Prom 46
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5pc6q
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-16T04:12:28
16
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 46
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 38
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e4vq2m
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-07T04:12:28
7
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 38
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 37
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/eq8dgw
Royal Albert Hall
1959-09-05T04:12:28
5
Sep
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 37
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 23
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e5nj3d
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-20T04:12:28
20
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 23
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 1959: Prom 22
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/ecbzp6
Royal Albert Hall
1959-08-19T04:12:28
19
Aug
1959
Proms 1959: Prom 22
Royal Albert Hall
