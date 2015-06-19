Edith PeinemannBorn 3 March 1937
Edith Peinemann
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1937-03-03
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1df65b03-ce7b-428e-ae17-164f9e7f1324
Edith Peinemann Biography (Wikipedia)
Edith Peinemann (born 3 March 1937) is an internationally recognized German violinist and professor of violin. At age nineteen she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, and made her U.S. debut as soloist in 1962 with Max Rudolf, after which she became a protégé of George Szell. In 2005 she became president of the European String Teachers Association.
She made few recordings during her career, making her a "cult figure among violinists." Peinemann is considered one of the world's "finest violinists of her time."
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Edith Peinemann Tracks
Sort by
4 Lieder Op.27 - No.4: Morgen
Richard Strauss
4 Lieder Op.27 - No.4: Morgen
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgg6.jpglink
4 Lieder Op.27 - No.4: Morgen
Orchestra
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1986: Prom 05
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/encq9r
Royal Albert Hall
1986-07-22T04:27:40
22
Jul
1986
Proms 1986: Prom 05
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist