Edith Peinemann (born 3 March 1937) is an internationally recognized German violinist and professor of violin. At age nineteen she won the ARD International Music Competition in Munich, and made her U.S. debut as soloist in 1962 with Max Rudolf, after which she became a protégé of George Szell. In 2005 she became president of the European String Teachers Association.

She made few recordings during her career, making her a "cult figure among violinists." Peinemann is considered one of the world's "finest violinists of her time."