Keen’V
Keen’V Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Bonnet better known as Keen'V, earlier Keen V (born 31 January 1983) is a French ragga musician. He made his breakthrough with the single "J'aimerais trop" during 2011, peaking at number 3 on the French Singles Chart.
