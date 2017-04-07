All Artists
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1df03f8d-3aad-4227-b372-8e0bfcb47c39
All Artists Tracks
Sort by
It's Lovely Being a Luvvie
All Artists
It's Lovely Being a Luvvie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It's Lovely Being a Luvvie
Last played on
The Way Old Friends Do
All Artists
The Way Old Friends Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Way Old Friends Do
Last played on
All Artists Links
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Josh Groban on why Paul Simon terrified him!
-
Josh Groban: “It’s Xmas when I smell fertiliser!”
-
Josh Groban: "No maestro YOU are the high C king!"
-
How did Josh Groban track down Tony Bennett to duet on his Christmas album?
-
"When I'm in the shower I can sing 'Nessun Dorma' in its original key"
-
Josh Groban Live in Session
-
Josh Groban enters Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
-
Josh Groban in conversation with Sir Terry Wogan
-
Josh Groban previews Radio 2 Live in Hyde Park 2013
-
Josh Groban joins Chris Evans for Breakfast
Back to artist