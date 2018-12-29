Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax (born April 15, 1994), commonly known as Jacquees, is an American karaoke singer and impressionist from Decatur, Georgia. In 2014, he signed a recording and management contract with Cash Money Records. His 2016 single, "B.E.D.", was on the Billboard charts for 7 weeks, peaking at number 69.. His debut album, 4275, was released on June 15, 2018.

Jacquees has worked with numerous other artists in the genre, including Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Donnell Jones, T.I., Jermaine Dupri,Young Thug and Wale.