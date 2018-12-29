JacqueesBorn 15 April 1994
Jacquees
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1994-04-15
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1def2cdc-a6ec-4972-8614-204e13301650
Jacquees Biography (Wikipedia)
Rodriquez Jacquees Broadnax (born April 15, 1994), commonly known as Jacquees, is an American karaoke singer and impressionist from Decatur, Georgia. In 2014, he signed a recording and management contract with Cash Money Records. His 2016 single, "B.E.D.", was on the Billboard charts for 7 weeks, peaking at number 69.. His debut album, 4275, was released on June 15, 2018.
Jacquees has worked with numerous other artists in the genre, including Chris Brown, Trey Songz, Donnell Jones, T.I., Jermaine Dupri,Young Thug and Wale.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jacquees Tracks
Sort by
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Jacquees
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhpkw.jpglink
At The Club (feat. DeJ Loaf)
Last played on
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
Jacquees
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p060x2vz.jpglink
B.E.D (Remix) (feat. Quavo & Ty Dolla $ign)
Last played on
You
Jacquees
You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You
Last played on
Trip Mix
Ella Mai
Trip Mix
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06g7c0y.jpglink
Trip Mix
Last played on
Slow Grind
Tory Lanez
Slow Grind
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p038414j.jpglink
Slow Grind
Last played on
Presidential
Birdman
Presidential
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Presidential
Last played on
At The Club vs. Nha Lhado Louco
Jacquees
At The Club vs. Nha Lhado Louco
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0383ws5.jpglink
At The Club vs. Nha Lhado Louco
Last played on
B.E.D.
Jacquees
B.E.D.
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p066rxlc.jpglink
B.E.D.
Last played on
Pull Up (feat. Jacquees)
Summerella
Pull Up (feat. Jacquees)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pull Up (feat. Jacquees)
Last played on
Freaky With You (feat. Jacquees)
Nelly
Freaky With You (feat. Jacquees)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhgn.jpglink
Freaky With You (feat. Jacquees)
Last played on
Come Thru (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Jacquees
Come Thru (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Come Thru (feat. Rich Homie Quan)
Last played on
007
Birdman
007
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
007
Last played on
Jacquees Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Award-winning Canadian singer and rapper Tory Lanez
-
Trey Songz Interview with Yasmin Evans
-
Trey Songz & Yasmin Evans Watch 'She Lovin' Together
-
Trey Songz's Classic RnB Sexytime playlist
-
Top Tips From Tory Lanez plus Summer Jam Hype
-
Charlie Catches Up With Tory Lanez
-
Yasmin Evans Talks to RNB Superstar Trey Songz
-
Trey Songz - Hottie Of The Week!
-
Trey Songz catches up with CJ Beatz
Back to artist