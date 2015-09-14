Tito SchipaBorn 27 December 1888. Died 16 December 1965
Tito Schipa
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1888-12-27
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/1ded2722-6e36-4278-a654-911f8d031bed
Tito Schipa Biography (Wikipedia)
Tito Schipa (born Raffaele Attilio Amedeo Schipa; 2 January 1889 in Lecce – 16 December 1965) was an Italian tenor, considered the greatest tenore di grazia and one of the most popular tenors of the century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tito Schipa Tracks
Sort by
Plaisir D'Amour
Tito Schipa
Plaisir D'Amour
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Plaisir D'Amour
Last played on
ERA DE MAGGIO
Tito Schipa (1888 - 1965)
ERA DE MAGGIO
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
ERA DE MAGGIO
Performer
Last played on
Una Furtiva Lagrima
Tito Schipa
Una Furtiva Lagrima
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Una Furtiva Lagrima
Last played on
Quiereme Mucho
Tito Schipa
Quiereme Mucho
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quiereme Mucho
Last played on
E la Solita Storia
Tito Schipa
E la Solita Storia
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
E la Solita Storia
Last played on
Marechiare
Tito Schipa
Marechiare
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Marechiare
Last played on
Tito Schipa Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist