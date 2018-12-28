Cantabile: The London Quartet
Cantabile: The London Quartet Performances & Interviews
Strangers In The Night (Radio London Session, 28 Dec 2018)
The Twelve Days Of Christmas (Radio London Session, 28 Dec 2018)
Christmas Medley (Radio London Session, 28 Dec 2018)
Hawaiian Lullaby
Malcolm Sargent
Hawaiian Lullaby
Twelve Days to Christmas
Jerry Bock
Twelve Days to Christmas
Nativitie
Mark Fleming
Nativitie
A Festival of Carols in Two Minutes
A Festival of Carols in Two Minutes
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
Jule Styne
Let it Snow! Let it Snow! Let it Snow!
Penny Lane (Live In Session)
Penny Lane (Live In Session)
She's Out Of My Life (Live In Session)
She's Out Of My Life (Live In Session)
Java Jive Inkspots (Live In Session)
Java Jive Inkspots (Live In Session)
5 English love lyrics Op.24 for voice and piano (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Roger Quilter
5 English love lyrics Op.24 for voice and piano (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
WHEN SHE LOVED ME
N/A, Randy Newman & Cantabile
WHEN SHE LOVED ME
Performer
Blumenlied (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Robert Lucas Pearsall
Blumenlied (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Priez pour paix for voice and piano [1939] (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Francis Poulenc
Priez pour paix for voice and piano [1939] (feat. Malcolm Martineau & Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Starlight Express
Starlight Express
AUF WIEDERSEH'N
The Rules of Cricket (feat. Cantabile: The London Quartet)
William Henry Havergal
The Rules of Cricket (feat. Cantabile: The London Quartet)
Christmas Carol
Goin' Home
Goin' Home
Anything Goes
Anything Goes
As time goes by
As time goes by
Strangers In The Night
Strangers In The Night
Can You Feel The Love Tonight
