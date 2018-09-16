Jan GarberBorn 5 November 1894. Died 5 October 1977
Jan Garber
1894-11-05
Jan Garber Biography (Wikipedia)
Jan Garber (born Jacob Charles Garber, November 5, 1894 – October 5, 1977) was an American jazz bandleader.
Puttin' On The Ritz
Love Song Of Renaldo
Frosty the Snowman
