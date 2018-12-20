Brian HylandBorn 12 November 1943
Brian Hyland
1943-11-12
Brian Hyland Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Hyland (born November 12, 1943) is an American pop recording artist who was particularly successful during the early 1960s. He continued recording into the 1970s. Allmusic journalist Jason Ankeny says "Hyland's puppy-love pop virtually defined the sound and sensibility of bubblegum during the pre-Beatles era." Although his status as a teen idol faded, he went on to release several country-influenced albums and had additional chart hits later in his career.
Brian Hyland Tracks
Sealed With a Kiss
Sealed With a Kiss
Sealed With a Kiss
Ginny Come Lately
Ginny Come Lately
Ginny Come Lately
Don't Dilly Dally Sally
Don't Dilly Dally Sally
Don't Dilly Dally Sally
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka-dot Bikini
Itsy Bitsy Teenie Weenie Yellow Polka-dot Bikini
Itsy Bitsy
Itsy Bitsy
Itsy Bitsy
